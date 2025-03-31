Boxwood Ventures Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Clearway Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 46.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4312 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

