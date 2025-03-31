Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $25.28 Million Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $25,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Corpay Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CPAY opened at $346.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

