Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $635,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,549,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 662.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $67.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

