Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $827,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,272,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $481.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.55 and a 200-day moving average of $523.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

