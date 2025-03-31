Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 838 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares in the company, valued at $77,791,668.57. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

NYSE JCI opened at $79.64 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

