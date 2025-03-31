Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.65 and last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 118588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

