C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,749.51. The trade was a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE ARR opened at $17.07 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.53.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -669.77%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
