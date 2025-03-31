C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cencora by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,183,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,249,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $275.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.24. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $275.57.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.