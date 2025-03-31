C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cencora by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,183,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,249,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Price Performance
Cencora stock opened at $275.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.24. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $275.57.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- What is a Dividend King?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.