C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 2.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.87.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

