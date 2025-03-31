C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $460,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.06 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

