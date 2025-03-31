C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,035,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $121.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

