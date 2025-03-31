C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,693,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 57,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,719,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.73.
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
