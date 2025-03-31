C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 707,510 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,744,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,309,000 after buying an additional 1,874,958 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 65,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

