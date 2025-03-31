C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,696,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $558.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $591.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

