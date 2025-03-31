C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PKG opened at $195.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day moving average is $222.28.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.