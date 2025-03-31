CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.05 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57), with a volume of 376538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.75 ($0.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.36) to GBX 99 ($1.28) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

CAB Payments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £112.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.84.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CAB Payments had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts expect that CAB Payments Holdings Limited will post 14.556213 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAB Payments

In other news, insider James Hopkinson acquired 214,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £102,720 ($132,816.14). 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CAB Payments



CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

