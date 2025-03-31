Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.18. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

