Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 198479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Capgemini Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

