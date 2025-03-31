Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

CARA stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.50. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. FMR LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

