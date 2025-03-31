CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 143.18%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.13 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

