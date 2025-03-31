Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 31st

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate in the gaming and hospitality industry, including traditional casinos, integrated resorts, and online gambling platforms. Their performance is typically influenced by factors like tourism trends, regulatory changes, consumer spending, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,012. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. 5,452,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $29.54. 2,784,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,669. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

