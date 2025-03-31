CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €106.20 ($115.43) and last traded at €106.00 ($115.22). Approximately 25,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.30 ($107.93).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $734.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

