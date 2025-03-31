Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.32 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 45992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

