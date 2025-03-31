Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIEN opened at $11.44 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69.

Get Chicago Atlantic BDC alerts:

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is currently 206.06%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.