China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,400 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
