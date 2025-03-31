China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,400 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.