Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,804,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 1,807,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.3 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PPRQF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. 32,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.