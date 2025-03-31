Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,804,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 1,807,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.3 days.

Shares of PPRQF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. 32,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

