CIBC Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$22.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.72.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$11.07. 681,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$10.12 and a 1-year high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

