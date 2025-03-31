CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $40.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.