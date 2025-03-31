CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 11,284 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $80,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $228.37 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $238.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

