CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,501 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $97,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $79,135,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $581.45 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6,461.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $705.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

