Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.1 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPXGF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,190. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.
About Cineplex
