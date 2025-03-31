Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.1 days.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,190. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

