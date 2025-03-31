Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,441 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $127,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 137.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

BN stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

