Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 102,312 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,312 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $158,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,418,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $433.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.