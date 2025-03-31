Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 28,417 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,417 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $195,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $697,226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,770,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 122,690 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $46,908,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ferrari by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 105,390 shares in the last quarter.

RACE opened at $429.93 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $399.27 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.00 and a 200 day moving average of $452.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

