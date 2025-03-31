Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cloudbreak Discovery had a negative return on equity of 87.92% and a negative net margin of 842.88%.
Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Up 5.6 %
LON CDL traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,719. Cloudbreak Discovery has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16.
About Cloudbreak Discovery
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.
The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.
