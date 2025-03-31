Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £216,042.12 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,444 ($44.53), for a total transaction of £216,042.12 ($279,340.73).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 129,325 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,451 ($44.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,463,005.75 ($5,770,630.66).

On Monday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 138,810 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,231 ($41.78) per share, with a total value of £4,484,951.10 ($5,799,005.82).

On Friday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,786 ($36.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,513.32 ($5,835.69).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 3,524 ($45.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,360 ($30.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,540 ($45.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,199.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,915.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.19) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150 ($40.73).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCH

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.