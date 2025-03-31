Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.58. 934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

