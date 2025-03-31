Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($47.19) price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.7 %

CCH stock opened at GBX 3,524 ($45.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,915.85. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,360 ($30.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,540 ($45.77).

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 138,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,231 ($41.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,484,951.10 ($5,799,005.82). Insiders have acquired 268,297 shares of company stock worth $895,247,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

