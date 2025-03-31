Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
