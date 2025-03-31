Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
RLTY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,268. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.
