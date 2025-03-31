Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Insider Sells A$57,690.00 in Stock

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Chow sold 3,000 shares of Coles Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$19.23 ($12.09), for a total transaction of A$57,690.00 ($36,283.02).
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23.
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Coles Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Coles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.
Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets, which offers fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, and liquor; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.
