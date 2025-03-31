Colrain Capital LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Medtronic accounts for 3.0% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.