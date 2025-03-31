Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 42,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

