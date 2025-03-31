Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Trading Up 0.1 %

CNTB stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,632. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.