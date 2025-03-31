Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. The trade was a 6.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

