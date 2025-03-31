Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 804,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 354,296 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $198,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,897,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,328.96. This trade represents a 10.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 832,506 shares of company stock valued at $502,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.45 on Monday. Cosmos Health has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

