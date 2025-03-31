Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.44. 155,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 524,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Couchbase Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $815.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $266,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,080.55. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,455 shares of company stock worth $777,289. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 357,169 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 64.3% during the third quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

