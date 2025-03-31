Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $29.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Coupang

Coupang Trading Down 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

CPNG stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,015. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.