CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE CVU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 57,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

