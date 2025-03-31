Critical Review: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) & ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ)

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Curtiss-Wright and ZOOZ Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright 0 2 5 0 2.71 ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50

Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus price target of $386.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. ZOOZ Power has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright 12.98% 17.11% 8.70% ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and ZOOZ Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright $3.12 billion 3.82 $404.98 million $10.55 30.02 ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 19.48 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats ZOOZ Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as power management electronics, traction inverters, transmission shifters, and control systems; sensors, controls, and electro-mechanical actuation components used on commercial and military aircraft; and surface technology services including shot peening, laser peening, and engineered coatings. The Defense Electronics segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules and processing equipment, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, tactical communications solutions; and electronic stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; flight test equipment; and aircraft data management solutions. The Naval & Power segment offers main coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems; energy absorbers, retractable hook cable systems, net-stanchion systems and mobile systems to support fixed land-based arresting systems; hardware, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, and spent fuel management products; reactor coolant pumps and control rod drive mechanisms for commercial nuclear power plants, as well as various nuclear reactor technologies. This segment furnishes severe-service valve technologies and services, heat exchanger repair, and piping test and isolation products, and offers ship repair and maintenance for the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

About ZOOZ Power

(Get Free Report)

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.